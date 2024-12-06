Hawk Tuah Girl Gets Accused Of Crypto Scam

You know, there’s someone in 2024 who’s famous for simulating oral sex—yes, that’s how she became known. Well, apparently, she convinced people—people even dumber than her—to buy crypto based on her recommendation. And guess what? They lost all their money! According to reports, this so-called “Hawk Tuah” (or whatever she calls herself) has jumped into promoting cryptocurrency. […]

You know, there’s someone in 2024 who’s famous for simulating oral sex—yes, that’s how she became known. Well, apparently, she convinced people—people even dumber than her—to buy crypto based on her recommendation. And guess what? They lost all their money! According to reports, this so-called “Hawk Tuah” (or whatever she calls herself) has jumped into promoting cryptocurrency. And her genius followers? They decided to invest because of her. Now they’re broke. I have so many questions!

First of all, why are you buying crypto advice from someone with zero expertise in finance or crypto? Secondly, why in the world would anyone trust someone whose claim to fame is a viral moment simulating oral sex? Thirdly—seriously—are you dumb? Forgive me!

Now, people want her in jail. Honestly, I want them in jail too! LOL! Lock them all up! They should be jailed for being stupider than anything this society has ever produced. And yes, I’m willing to bet these are the same folks who voted for Donald Trump. I won’t make this a Trump issue, but let’s just say this situation perfectly reflects the dumbing down of America. And when I say “dumb,” I mean next-level dumb.

READ ALSO: Amber Rose Denies Backing Donald Trump In Exchange For Pardon In Alleged Crypto Scam

But here’s the kicker: she might actually end up on the hook for this mess.

Oh, and one more thing. I didn’t mention this before, but I will now. My sources told me she was at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight last month. Apparently, she was strutting around the arena like some kind of super mega-star. She acted like she had Secret Service agents escorting her! Fans in the building wanted pictures with her. Why? I have no idea. But she was so snobby, she brushed past them. How she even has fans is beyond me. But hey, she does.

Fast forward to now: those same fans are likely the ones who bought her cryptocurrency and are now calling for her head (no pun intended). Irony, right?

Anyway, drop your thoughts in the comment section below—because I need to hear what you think about all this!

Maybe a hot take:



If you lost all your money buying a meme crypto coin from a girl who got famous for talking about spitting on wieners. You deserve it. And she deserves it. https://t.co/YPc0CmTHEM — Tyler (@I_AM_WILDCAT) December 5, 2024

And what does this have to do with Hip-Hop?