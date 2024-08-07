Amber Rose Denies Backing Donald Trump In Exchange For Pardon In Alleged Crypto Scam 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Amber Rose denied endorsing Donald Trump because she’s in trouble with the feds over an alleged crypto scam.

Amber Rose is speaking out following rumors that she supports Donald Trump in his election campaign because she’s in trouble with the feds over an alleged crypto scam.

The model and entrepreneur’s support for the 34 times convicted felon shocked fans following her previous criticism of Trump. She faced additional criticism after endorsing the former President at the Republican National Convention.

On Tuesday (August 6), Amber Rose hopped on Instagram Live to deny she’s backing Donald Trump for her own gain. She also denied involvement in any scam and insisted Trump will win the election in November.

“I’ve been seeing comments that the only reason I endorse Trump is because I’m in trouble for a crypto scheme and I want Trump to pardon me,” Rose began. “That’s absolutely ridiculous.”

She continued, asserting, “I’ve never been in trouble my entire life,” and that she is “a law-abiding citizen” and a “sweetheart.”

Calling the people spreading rumors of a crypto scam “weird,” she doubled down on her denial.

“I’m not out to scam people,” she added. “I’ve never scammed anyone in my life. Just stop guys it’s corny. Just come to the terms that Trump is gonna win and he’s the best for our country. I don’t need to get pardoned for s###.”

Amber Rose Addresses Crypto Scam Claims

Amber Rose previously faced accusations of pushing crypto scams in the past after supporting various coins. She was slapped with a community note on X (Twitter) back in June after promoting a new coin.

I'd like to address this community note. When I made those promotional posts, I wasn't as knowledgeable about crypto as I am now. At the time, I didn't fully understand the nature of paid promotions in this space. Moving forward, I want to assure you that I'm committed to this… https://t.co/YUEwuBFb58 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 27, 2024

“When I made those promotional posts, I wasn’t as knowledgeable about crypto as I am now,” she wrote in response to the note. “At the time, I didn’t fully understand the nature of paid promotions in this space. Moving forward, I want to assure you that I’m committed to this project for the long run and will be heavily involved. My goal is to provide transparent and informed communication to our community.”