HOLY SH#T: Kwame Brown Goes Bonkers On Charlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy!

Kwame Brown, NBA Vet, is actively posting on social media, and its like an active sniper on the loose! Basically, he was doing what he does. But, being a legend in the game of basketball, people have been talking about him being a “bust” as an NBA player. But, it spiraled out of control fast.

Here is what made him start on Charla!

Everyone should leave Kwame Brown alone. @cthagod explains why 😳pic.twitter.com/j4HNiLEukh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 19, 2021

Basically, Charla gave us unnecessary information on his family, namely his dad. On top of that, he said that the did not even know about that notion that his dad was a killer and other stuff with his brothers. He said he was only a kid when it happened and his mother didn’t inform him of what happened. And his “brothers” were kids that happened outside of his marriage to Kwame’s mom. Soooooo…what MAY have been a good gesture…step Kwame Brown OFF!

He went in…this is a long a## RANT, but lemme tell you its worth it! He takes on everybody in his new “vlog” called “Kwame Brown Bust Life.” He goes off on Stephen A. Smith, Matt Barnes, Charla and Envy, among others. The name is a play off of being and “NBA bust…”

Now…it is my understanding that Charlamagne’s legal team send dude a cease and desist order to stop him from going in so hard, but mostly to stop him from calling C a rapist.

“Rapist, Charlamagne Tha God. Rape case guy that actually pled guilty and got away with it,” he said! For the record, Charla didn’t get convicted of rape. He was found to be “contributing to the delinquency of a minor” and received three years of probation. The accuser maintained steadfastly that she was raped.

“You wanna talk about a brother that I never met? That my father had children outside of his marriage? Just like DJ Envy cheatin’ a##? So, I’m wrong because my father had a son at the time that I never met, so you go put out to the world like I’m some killer, when I asked these gentlemen and they said they was joking. So, now it’s time to light you little rapist a## up, too.”

Kwame Brown just went after Charlamagne on ig live pic.twitter.com/m9lyjzwQr2 — Clippers in 5 #ClipsIn5 (@213Clipset) May 19, 2021

So that caused a bit of an issue with defamation. He said he doing to find the girl. It won’t be hard to find her. He COOKS…but you gotta go to YouTube.