Ice Spice Accused Of $20K Nicki Minaj-Inspired Wigs Scam—But Her Camp Denies She’s Involved

Ice Spice and her team are saying one thing while a business owner is alleging another. Tap in to find out what really happened in this wigged-out incident.

Ice Spice is being dragged by a business owner for allegedly ordering dozens of Nicki Minaj-inspired wigs, only to back out at the last minute without paying a dime.

For context, a talent management rep from Ice Spice’s team has since responded, revealing that Ice Spice reportedly has nothing to do with this transaction. In fact, it was one of her hairstylists that contacted the vendor and didn’t go through with the order in a “timely” manner.

No matter the case, Thee Bella Brand has come forward with some serious claims against the rapper and her team, alleging they engaged in terrible business practices throughout the debacle before abruptly ditching the order. The drama began to unfold when the business owner shared her side of the story on Instagram in a lengthy post revealing a series of events that has left the wig technician allegedly out of thousands of dollars.

“As a business owner, you have to try to turn something into nothing all of the time!” Thee Bella Brand started off in the extensive post caption. “So I was supposed to do Ice Spice’s tour and they sent me a wig order (19) and then they called me again to add more (5) and then when it was time to pay, they didn’t have the budget.”

Despite having worked together for years, this time things took a sour turn, the business owner admitted.

“That was my dumb mistake for thinking since we worked together for years that everything will be OK,” the caption reads. “But unfortunately, I learned my lesson they kept changing the date (4 changes) so she decided to cancel last minute (1 day before the units were ready) after I made a whole bunch of wigs.”

At this point, the business owner recalls how they attempted to resolve the issue in a professional manner, despite the lack of discretion afforded to their business.

“I told her to just take the units, but because we didn’t have time to cut them and color them for her this time around. (She likes the majority of the work to be done for her all of the time). I told her professionally I will never deal with her moving forward,” the caption reads.

But the saga didn’t end there, as the post continued, “They then told me they were going to pay my service fee for making the units to at least be fair.”

After the aforementioned promise was purportedly not honored, the business owner claims the issued a final plea for justice to rectify the situation.

“Things happen, but that is not how you handle someone that respects your business AND ALWAYS comes through for you at the very last minute. LITERALLY!!!!!! Also, you still owe me my wig back because it’s not paid for what’s going on with that??”

The post concluded with a striking note, “You really disappointed me when you asked me to give you the tour units for free? 20k in wigs For no promo at that…… Now, when have you ever known me to do that? Thank you for making us make all of these Nicki Minaj wigs. I’m going to go ahead and not upload the rest of the screenshots since this is supposed to be ‘Princess Diana but it’s really always Queen Onika.’ @dijahslayy DIJAH SLAY!!!”

Nicki Minaj first connected with Ice Spice in 2022 after she praised her breakout hit “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and showed her support on social media. Their admiration for each other blossomed into a collaboration on the remix of Ice Spice’s#### single “Princess Diana,” where they celebrated each other’s artistry and talent. Ice Spice has frequently expressed her admiration for Nicki Minaj, often citing her as a major influence and inspiration in her career.

This is not the first time Ice Spice has made headlines for her alleged shady behavior. In fact, a woman who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Central Cee has responded to slights she alleges the Y2K! rapper has sent her way following her separation from the “Band For Band” rapper.

Check out the post with the receipts above.