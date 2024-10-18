Ice Spice Attacked By Twitter Trolls Over Skimpy Victoria Secret Fashion Show Outfit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Y’all think Ice Spice ate this look up or nah?

Ice Spice has drawn a frenzy of criticism from social media users who apparently aren’t pleased with her new look.

The “Deli” rapper drew a great deal of attention on social media after debuting her new look at the recent Victoria’s Secret fashion show, which was highlighted by the return of supermodel Tyra Banks. Along with launching her hair color change, Ice Spice showed off her seemingly newly pierced assets in the eye-popping carousel post she shared on Instagram showcasing the fit she wore to the event.

While the shots from the fashion show appeared to do well on Instagram, Twitter users were particularly critical of the photos, and took Ice Spice to task in a torrent of reactionary tweets, slamming her decision to free the nipple.

“The nipple of desperation,” one user wrote, while another said, “nips out=streams are low.”

she look like a gay boy dressed as her for halloween https://t.co/HaxRjzNcUT — tyris ✰ (@TYRISPRINT) October 16, 2024

Another user trolled Ice Spice over the nipple shots, writing, “Got dat chocolate chip nip mf.”

Aside from the overflow of remarks about that specific body part, multiple users criticized Ice Spice for the revealing look itself, suggesting there’s a more calculated motive behind her sharing the images.

“You know you are losing relevance when you are slowly revealing your whole body,” one user wrote.

Another user claimed Ice Spice was falling off and that money was to blame for her decline.

“Nah yo falloff is so crazy it don’t make no sense how you get rich and weaker,” the user wrote.

Other users attacked her overall appearance, picking on Ice Spice for her recent weight loss and drumming up novelty nicknames for her in the process.

“She quit winning when she started thinning,” one user wrote.

Remarking on her hairstyle switch-up, a user compared Ice Spice to the popular car air freshener scent in a backhanded compliment.

“I fw black ice she look good,” the user wrote.

Other users also rehashed Ice Spice’s beef with rapper and former friend Cleotrapa, who accused her of stealing her swag.

“Cleopatra said she needed tht style back so this b#### moved on to shopping at Spirit Halloween,” the user tweeted.

In another jab, a user foreshadowed the post as sort of a “soft launch” for Ice Spice, who they predicted will announcer her career change soon, despite the fact that she just delivered her debut album this year.

“It’s going to be funny when she realises her career is over and she rotates into OF. Subconsciously she knows this and hence the ‘soft launch’,” the user wrote.

Ice Spice’s debut album, Y2K!, sold roughly 28,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, debuting at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart. While the album didn’t break into the Top 10, Ice Spice expressed gratitude, highlighting that the sales nearly doubled those of her previous EP Like..?, which sold around 15,000 units in its first week. No matter the case, Ice Spice still appears to be ultra popular with her fanbase, who’ve been showing up for her Y2K! World Tour.

