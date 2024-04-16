Ice Spice Responds To Allegations Of Having Poop Fetish

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Think U the S### (Fart)” performer offers joking explanation for her breaking wind bars.

Ice Spice seems to be leading up to her debut studio album Y2K landing on DSPs. Before formally announcing a release date, she had a tongue-in-cheek response to a question about some of her lyrics.

In January 2024, Ice Spice dropped the “Think U the S### (Fart)” single. The flatulence-themed song received mixed reviews. Despite the polarizing reactions, it appears another upcoming track will feature the Bronx, New York native rapping about feces.

“[At this point,] we gotta ask if she got a scat fetish [because] what is with the poop, diaper, and fart bars?” an X user tweeted in response to an Ice Spice snippet. The 24-year-old rapper responded, “I got a SHITTIN on [b######] fetish. [face with tears of joy emoji].”

i got a SHITTIN on b!tches fetish 😂 https://t.co/4kbJnrISR5 — ice spice ☆ (@icespicee_) April 16, 2024

Ice Spice broke out as a recording artist with “Munch (Feelin’ U)” in 2022. The following year saw the 10K Projects-backed performer appearing on Top 10 songs with PinkPantheress, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

“Think U the S### (Fart)” peaked at No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The George Buford and Frederick Buford-directed official music video has racked up 22 million YouTube views since its premiere on January 26.

Ice Spice admitted “Think U the S### (Fart)” served as a diss directed at Atlanta-based rap star Latto. The two women have been sending shots at each other on records for the past several months, including on Latto’s “Sunday Service” single.