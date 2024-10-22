Is Latto Shifting Positions On “Brokey” To Save Fanbase?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto had to do some serious maneuvering in order to save her rapid fanbase. But, it got done!

Atlanta’s rap queen Latto is still in the hot seat, at least with the people I know.

Her latest track “Brokey” has racked up over 3 million views on YouTube, but shouldn’t it have more? I think folks are still all up in their feelings over the song. One line in particular got a lot of panties in a bunch: “Gotta wait till they birthday to go out of town.” That hit the baddies in the chocha!

The streets and whatnot claim Latto is out of touch while the working class folks are out here grinding for everything they got. At the same time, rapper have always rapped like this and continue to do so. I will admit, we are used to it (us men). Women have not been bullied like the dudes, but Latto woke them up! She called them “Brokey” and I find it so funny. She was not about to start losing fans over a song!

Latto and her team have moved to do the right thing – trash men as rap songs typically do. I hate it, but women are running the show now from Hip-Hop and hopefully to the White House. That said, you cannot go around slashing women for being broke. That is reserved for dudes.

First, she launched a contest to uplift the “working class.” And the winner of the #BrokeyChallenge was put in the recent video for the song. Money gives everybody pause! It should be noted: they edited out that line about “going out of town” for all the broke chicks mad!

Check it out below and let me know what you think.

They definitely go over the top to create a “No Scrubs” sort of video. I think…they did a good job of shifting the energy. Salute.