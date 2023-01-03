Is OutKast Mounting A Comeback?

The world is better with OutKast music. I am not sure what is going on, but I am getting the impression that the combination of Big Boi and Andre 3000 are working on something. I do not know what, but I am hoping that they are coming back.
What has started these rumors? The duo started them with a recent social media post. Check this out.
The caption says, “Fresh for the new year 🙌🏾 📸: Jim Fiscus”
What does this mean? to me, this looks like an old image from the Idlewild days, but I am thinking this is NEW! I think that means they are coming back! The only thing is: neither rapper posted the image on their social media. Anyway, they have the game abuzz!