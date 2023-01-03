Is OutKast Mounting A Comeback?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Could OutKast be on the way back? A recently post suggests the dynamic duo of Andre and Big Boy are doing back!

The world is better with OutKast music. I am not sure what is going on, but I am getting the impression that the combination of Big Boi and Andre 3000 are working on something. I do not know what, but I am hoping that they are coming back.

What has started these rumors? The duo started them with a recent social media post. Check this out.

The caption says, “Fresh for the new year 🙌🏾 📸: Jim Fiscus”

What does this mean? to me, this looks like an old image from the Idlewild days, but I am thinking this is NEW! I think that means they are coming back! The only thing is: neither rapper posted the image on their social media. Anyway, they have the game abuzz!