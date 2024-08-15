Jaden Smith Sparks Viral Cheating Rumors After Steamy PDA With IG Model 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaden Smith was spotted getting intimate with an IG model on a yacht in Ibiza just over a week after stepping out with his girlfriend.

Jaden Smith appears to have a new woman in his life, judging from some recent photos which appear to show him cheating on his longtime girlfriend.

While the rapper and actor has reportedly been dating model Sab Zada for several years, he recently packed on the PDA with a different social media influencer.

On Wednesday (August 14), footage showing Smith kissing and canoodling in Ibiza with an Instagram model who goes by Khleopatre surfaced online. The pair were spotted getting steamy on a swanky yacht and smooching in the ocean.

so this the girl jaden smith cheated with… pic.twitter.com/gRmT3pAx39 — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) August 14, 2024

However, Jaden Smith was seen with Zada earlier this month, sparking rumors he was cheating on the model. Smith and Khleopatre’s romantic excursion comes just over a week after paparazzi spotted Smith and Zada holding hands after eating out in West Hollywood.

They were first linked in September 2020 and went viral with a mirror selfie earlier this year.

ain’t no way jaden smith cheated on her pic.twitter.com/nCbnM2rb2q — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) August 14, 2024

Additionally before the cheating rumors, just last month, Zada gushed over Jaden Smith in a sweet birthday tribute post.

“You are sweeter than skittles falling through a rainbow on a Sunday afternoon,” she wrote alongside a photo of them, presumably in happier times. “I love you and I’m grateful gravity was on the right side of history to bring us together. You have the kindest heart and the cutest most contagious laugh. With a hug always at hand and a shoulder to cry on. You know more about me than most people and are the least judgmental human I’ve ever met to say the least. You are a rainbow in human form. Bright, rare and beautiful. May life always be kind to you and may love and joy never be your stranger. To another year around the sun.”