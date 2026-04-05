Jake Paul Considering Blackface In Response To Druski Comedy Sketch

Jake Paul is never too far from controversy these days, but now he’s about to put his jaw in the crosshairs of every Black fighter.

This is the third rail of culture and his name is “Spit.” You gotta be of a certain age to know this reference. Even Jake’s most loyal supporters are finding his moves difficult to defend. The YouTuber turned boxer recently floated the idea of responding to Druski’s viral comedy skits in the most ill-advised way possible.

During a recent appearance on Theo Von’s podcast, Jake revealed he had been seriously considering a parody response that would involve blackface. Yes, you read that right. According to The Jakester, he had already started making calls to makeup artists.

“I’ve been, over the last couple of days, calling makeup artists,” he admitted. “I was going to do a response to this and do the full-on…”

When Von asked, “Darker?” Paul confirmed with a simple, “Yeah,” suggesting he was ready to fully commit to the bit. I watched this a couple times and it seems like he’s not going to try this bone-headed move. Watch below.

Now, if you know anything about American cultural history, you already know why this idea is radioactive. Blackface is not just edgy comedy. It carries a deeply painful legacy tied to minstrel shows and racist caricatures that most entertainers with even a basic PR instinct know to avoid. Theo Von even seemed to understand the minefield, suggesting that if Paul were to even attempt something like this, he might need to partner with a respected Black entertainer to soften the blow. Jake wasn’t feeling that idea at all.

“That’s p#ssying out,” Paul said. “Doesn’t that make us more prejudiced if we have to partner with someone? Druski just dropped this. I f#cking love it. This is great. This is how humans should be. We should f###ing make fun of each other. And I don’t see in color. I see in truth and comedy. So what are we talking about? What era are we living in?”

“I don’t see color.”

The discussion also touched on past blackface controversies involving public figures like Justin Trudeau and Jimmy Kimmel. I mean, this just does not end well. Jake with the Cake even joked that a photo of Kimmel in blackface looked like Shaquille O’Neal, which only added another layer of awkwardness to the conversation. Read the room, bro

As of now, Druski has not responded and I do not think he will. He has not responded to any of it. And it does not appear that Jake has moved forward with the idea. Controversy is still currency and he’s got our attention. Mission accomplished.

Since Jake Paul is not reading books, below is a history lesson. 👀

HISTORY LESSON

Blackface in American entertainment dates back to the early 19th century, when white performers darkened their skin with burnt cork or greasepaint to portray exaggerated, racist stereotypes of Black people in minstrel shows. These performances, which became wildly popular in the 1830s and 1840s, depicted Black Americans as lazy, unintelligent, overly joyful, or dangerous, reinforcing harmful narratives during and after slavery. One of the most famous early examples was Thomas D. Rice’s “Jim Crow” character, which became so influential that the name later became synonymous with segregation laws. Even as entertainment evolved into vaudeville, early film, and radio, blackface remained common, with white stars using it for comedy well into the early 20th century. Although some Black performers were later allowed into minstrel circuits, they were often forced to wear blackface themselves to conform to the degrading expectations of white audiences. By the mid-20th century, growing civil rights awareness began pushing blackface out of mainstream entertainment, but its legacy remains a painful reminder of how racism was once normalized as popular amusement.