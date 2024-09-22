Janet Jackson: What’s Up With These Kamala Harris Comments?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pop star Janet Jackson is under fire for her questionable remarks about Kamala Harris’s father. But the backlash has gotten worse.

OK, Janet Jackson. What is going on!? We’ve supported you for years, even after the Super Bowl controversy when you claimed the wardrobe malfunction was an accident and blamed Justin Timberlake.

Now, on the eve of having the first Black female president, you decide to make an unfounded claim about Kamala Harris’s father being white. It’s clear just by looking at Kamala that she’s not white, and at almost 60 years old, you should know better. But it gets worse.

Janet apparently issued an apology through someone claiming to be her manager, but this person wasn’t even authorized to speak for her. It sounded off and unconvincing like they were just trying to clean up a mess. To make matters worse, this so-called manager – Mo Elmasri – isn’t even a real manager—he’s a filmmaker, according to Variety. He might have meant well, but he needs to stop.

And so does Janet. Stop giving interviews, and stop making political comments as this isn’t your strong suit. Focus on your shows and tours, which are great. You’ve done an amazing job proving that life goes on in the pop world despite the ups and downs. But if you keep showing how uninformed you are, it’s going to hurt your legacy.

Cue up “Control” and rock on!