Jim Jones Secret Marriage Rumors Nipped in The Bud By Alleged Mistress 

Rumors recently surfaced online that Jim Jones ditched his longtime partner, Chrissy Lampkin, and secretly married another woman.

Despite the rampant rumors, Brooke Bailey denied marrying Jim Jones and claims they’ve never even met.

“I am not married to Jim Jones, she said during an interview on the “TFU Podcast” that aired Monday evening (November 11). “Let me tell you guys something this is the craziest viral that I’ve ever been in my whole entire life. ’Cuz I like wake up one day, I do my whole routine, read my devotionals and positive stuff and then I go on my Instagram and I see like fake pages, like you know, ‘You took Jim.’”

Bailey said she was baffled by the messages, given that she’s single. She had no idea the Diplomats rapper was the so-called secret husband in question, even after seeing an avalanche of comments on her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

“I’m not even thinking that you know like ‘cuz that’s so f###### random,” she said.

Furthermore, Bailey praised Jones’ partner of twenty years, calling Lampkin “beautiful.”

“I love Chrissy,” she gushed. “I don’t know her personally but I’ve watched her over the years you know and I’m a girl’s girl, I don’t need to steal nobody man.”

The speculation surrounding Jim Jones and Brooke Bailey’s supposed secret marriage surfaced shortly after a cryptic post from Chrissy Lampkin.

Chrissy Lampkin clearly knows her worth. She dropped a message to someone putting them on notice that she can’t be replaced but they will be replaced by tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/UsYMgSxePn — itsOnlyENTERTAINMENT (@itsOnlyENT) September 21, 2024

However, the happy couple seemingly laughed off the rumors in a recent Instagram post.