Joey Bada$$’s Opp Speaks In Post-N-Delete Message!

There is a new development in the Joey Bada$$ assault case!

The Joey Bada$$ situation is ugly! I saw the video, as most of you did, and it paints a horrible picture. This isn’t just a case of two random people fighting—it’s about two longtime friends. I don’t know the full extent of their friendship, but I do know they were once close.

The other guy, known as “Dee,” took the loss but walked out the door still talking. He also left a lengthy message on social media, which has since been deleted. However, in that post, he dropped some serious clues about what’s going on here.

He painted a really bad picture of Joey. I don’t like seeing these things about Joey because he’s one of the dopest rappers in New York City right now. In fact, he’s probably one of the city’s last hopes for a great MC, now that the GOATs have moved on.

Anyway, I want y’all to check this out and tell me what you think. I don’t have much of an opinion, other than it seems like a scorned bestie situation—but I could be wrong! Bro mentioned Capital Steez (RIP) and Joey’s Mother, which is crazy work! Hopefully, there won’t be any more physical confrontations.

I did find it interesting that the bodyguard let him “cook” like that. Aren’t bodyguards supposed to secure the threat? But he let them fight it out fairly. Maybe he knows more than we do.

Here is the post: