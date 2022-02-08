Recently, an illustrious gossip rag is reporting that the City Girls are “officially OVER.” Of course, this baseless allegation is arousing angst in many of their day-one supporters. Therefore, JT blasts online trolls wondering if City Girls are breaking up.

Immediately following, Yung Miami’s birthday party, unfounded rumors started swirling. After that celebratory event, I-spy-internet-detectives are purporting that the Rap duo are on the outs. Since, Ms. Johnson was not at the party there must be trouble in paradise. Que the gasps.

However, the “Jobs” spitter vehemently volunteers her side of the story. Although, she did not attend her counterpart’s celebration, she confidently explains why. Thus, the “Girl Code” lyricist does not take well to being accused of treacherous behaviors.

So, she took the time and straightens out any misunderstandings. Even though, the question appears easy enough. Yet, the “Rodeo” rhymer curtly rattles off her clapback. “but no fr why jt never come to her birthday events?”

At any rate, the “Act Up” entertainer takes the time to address the inquiry. She candidly quips, “B#### don’t ever write this page again you want a reply?? Here’s your moment!” Next, JT offers even more descriptive language. “Ghost face nasty wig! 2015 birthday dress, ugly ass shoes! Little ass girl stay in your little ass place!

Additionally, the Liberty City includes a more thorough explanation. Soon, she adds, Her birthdays are always out of the country! I’ve been in prison or probation since y’all known us! Moreover, she mentions, “Her birthday is February the11th, I couldn’t make the 3rd because of something that’s not y’all business.”

Period.