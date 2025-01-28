Juelz Santana Says Podcasts & Trolls Worsen Cam’ron & Jim Jones Beef—Still Won’t Step In

Juelz Santana really doens’t want any of this Cam’ron vs. Jim Jones smoke—and we don’t blame him!

Dipset veteran Juelz Santana has spoken out about the ongoing rift between his longtime collaborators Cam’ron and Jim Jones.

During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Juelz shared his perspective on the feud, desperately urging fans not to stoke the flames while shedding light on why he’s staying out of the situation. He also shared his candid thoughts on the role of podcast culture and critic’s hot takes in escalating rap beefs.

“People got their favorites even in the groups,” Juelz said, acknowledging the natural division among fans. “It’s always been like that. So now when the group clashes, people want to take sides. That’s the b#######. If y’all really want to see [Dipset] move as a unit, don’t be taking sides. Even if you like Cam more than Jim or Jim more than Cam, this is Dipset.”

Despite the tension, Juelz made it clear he won’t be adding fuel to the fire. “When you see them going at it, you know, the egging on and sh*t like that, I’m definitely not going to be the one to egg it on,” he said.” “I don’t know if I could be the one to resolve it either, but I’m definitely not going to make it worse.”

The “Clockwork” rapper further pointed to podcast culture as a contributing factor to the current state of affairs, seemingly alluding to the start of the recent friction between Cam and Jim. “Everybody don’t want people saying their names in interviews, but now people got these platforms where they’re asking these questions,” he said. “It’s like a thin line.” He added, “Jim’s name was mentioned, so it opens the door for him to say something back. That’s what happens with these podcasts.”

For those just catching up, the tension between Jones and Cam erupted over Capo’s remarks during a recent interview in response to Cam’s previous interview with 50 Cent. Cam’ron responded on his “It Is What It Is” podcast, blasting Jones, claiming he was “fanned out” by Cam and Ma$e’s early success and “begged” to be around them once Children of the Corn began taking off. Jim has since previewed a pair of diss tracks aimed at Cam’ron, which appear to be set for his upcoming album.

As he continued, Juelz offered a balanced view on how both parties have handled the situation. “Jim chose to carry it the way he did, and Cam chose to carry it the way he did,” he said. “Now you have what you have. I’ve always been like the little brother. All I can say is Jim and Cam are very competitive. They’ve always been competitive, and it got to the point where they had to be competitive against each other.”

Watch the interview clip in full in the post above.