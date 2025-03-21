Kai Cenat Shocked By Playboi Carti’s Devilish Aura At Rolling Loud

Rappers, you have to understand something. When you stay in hotels, perform at concert venues and interact with regular people—they talk. You can’t treat folks like trash and expect them not to tell people. Welp… I’m “people.”

Playboi Carti is the latest one being talked about. Once upon a time—but not too long ago—Carti did a show at a venue in a major city. I’ll keep it vague out of respect (and to avoid giving away too much), but he and his crew were posted up in a Skybox… and reportedly tore the place to pieces. This was a sports complex that was converted into a concert house. They treated everyone terribly and did a few other things that had people raising their eyebrows.

Somehow, some way, the crew left people with the impression that they were devil worshippers. Now, I’m not out here confirming that Carti is a follower of Satan, but there’s a lot of sulfur. Word is he had an inverted cross which definitely symbolizes being anti-Christian or one could say one who is not aligned with Jesus.

Fast forward to today. Carti recently performed at Rolling Loud and brought out a surprise guest who shocked the crowd. I don’t even know dude’s name, and I’m not about to say it here—that would just give him more shine. But whoever it was, the appearance even shocked Kai Cenat and had people believing Carti had literally brought a devil worshipper on stage. Look below.

Kai Cenat’s face says it all. Artists often flirt with devilish imagery to seem edgy and it usually falls off of them like a bad wig in the wind. But Carti is holding firm and bringing people with him. It’s starting to feel like more than just aesthetics. I don’t know for sure… but something’s off. Either way, they play too much.

Back to the lady in the Skybox. She was not a fan. And I don’t mean she hated Carti in a demonic way but in a very Christian way. She was genuinely upset about how disrespectful the crew was and how they trashed the suite. They left the staff, which was probably minimum wage or something, behind to clean up all their mess. This venue, located on a college campus, has already decided they’ll never book him again.

I guess even the devil can’t cover all the bills, because this particular spot made it clear that Playboi Carti isn’t welcome back.