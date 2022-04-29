Kanye West Admits To Being Extorted, But How? And Who?

Kanye West helped out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian by getting back the rest of her infamous sex tape. He says no more extortions!

We heard the stories!

We even previously reported on it. Wack100 admitted to it and Hasaan Campbell put it out there for everybody to hear. But, it is completely different when Kanye West says it. Kanye made the startling revelation on “The Kardashians.”

Kanye West has done his ex-wife Kim Kardashian a great service. He managed to grab the remnants of her infamous sex tape with Ray J and returned it back to her.

The word on the street is that Wack100 and The Game used the tape as leverage to get a verse and video out of Kanye West. This has not been confirmed by anybody, but Hassan Campbell, the famed blogger, has lifted the veil on that whole situation. Allegedly.

At any rate, Kanye West admits that they were at some point in time extorted. He did not specify a situation. So he did not point a finger at Wack100 or The Game. But he said that extortion won’t be happening anymore. He also said that he did not pay for this tape, but ALSO did not say how he got it or the terms in which he got it.

So basically, “people” are saying that it was obtained because he leveraged his own celebrity, which is worth more than money. We should also remember that The Game was extremely disrespectful to both him and Kim by alleging or revealing that he had a sexual relationship with her. Nevertheless, Kanye West seems to be immune to all of that. And he is the hero of the day.