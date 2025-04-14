Kanye West Apparently Pays Highest Monthly Child Support In U.S. History

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The divisive rapper/producer shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian—North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Kanye West shares four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian—North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago. According to a recent tweet from the divisive rapper/producer, he pays more than $200,000 a month in child support payments, which is apparently the highest figure in U.S. history.

Sitting significantly below West is Alex Rodriquez, who was ordered to pay Cynthia Scurtis roughly $115,000 per month. Talk show host/singer Kelly Clarkson agreed to pay Brandon Blackstock $45,600 in monthly child support, while Nas was ordered to pay Kelis $44,000 in monthly alimony and child support.

Then there’s Nick Cannon, who pays out approximately $3 million a year to his 12 children with four different women, taking a non-traditional approach to child support.

West and Kardashian married in May 2014 but began facing significant challenges in their relationship by late 2020, leading Kardashian to file for divorce in February 2021. The split was reportedly amicable, with both parties agreeing to joint custody of their four children.

In addition to the $200,000 per month in child support, the divorce settlement included half of the children’s educational and security expenses.

Throughout the divorce proceedings, Kardashian opened up about her struggles with the marriage on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its Hulu successor, The Kardashians. She described feeling overwhelmed by the need to “clean up” West’s public controversies and his relocation to Wyoming, which strained their relationship further.

Kardashian admitted that she wanted a more grounded partner who shared her interests and could be present for day-to-day experiences. Meanwhile, West publicly expressed regret over the split, even attempting to reconcile during his performances.

Most recently, West claimed he never wanted children with Kardashian and insisted she “sex traffics” them. But that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg. West has fired several other outrageous tweets, including one about wanting to recreate the infamous Ray J sex tape that put Kardashian on the map.