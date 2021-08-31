Is Kanye West Selling ‘Donda’ Through The Adidas App?

Kanye West is reportedly officially offering Donda through the Adidas app. An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit posted a screenshot of the offering on the popular message board. This seems to all but confirm that West’s relationship with the sneaker manufacturer remains intact. Recently, Kanye West trolled social media by posting a photo of himself wearing […]

An eagle-eyed fan on Reddit posted a screenshot of the offering on the popular message board. This seems to all but confirm that West’s relationship with the sneaker manufacturer remains intact.

Recently, Kanye West trolled social media by posting a photo of himself wearing Nike socks paired with his Adidas sneakers. According to Black Enterprise, this marketing tool did what it was supposed to do: get trending on social media. Of course, sneakerheads set Twitter ablaze with comments about how it was the worst thing West had ever done (outside of marrying Kim Kardashian, apparently), but it ultimately didn’t matter.

Meanwhile, Kanye West continues to be a commercial and critical success. And Donda continues to prove that despite the mogul’s missteps, Yeezy’s still got it. As we told you earlier, “the album reportedly pulled in 99 million global streams on Spotify and 60 million U.S. streams on Apple Music on its first day,” and broke all sorts of Apple Music records upon its release.

However, the album — which features guest appearances from Jay-Z, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Baby Keem, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, and The Lox — has been met with poor reviews from music critics.