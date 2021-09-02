Kanye West Appears to Troll Drake in Toronto with ‘Donda’ Ads

Kanye West refuses to let Drake be great as he trolls the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ release with ‘Donda’ ads in Drake’s hometown of Toronto.

Kanye West can’t leave Drake in peace, even on the day of the Certified Lover Boy release.

In typical Yeezy fashion, the rapper/mogul purchased prime advertising real estate in Toronto to advertise his album, Donda. The move is a snark on Drake’s billboard campaign advertising the release of his much-anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy, which will officially drop tomorrow.

Check out the latest savage move by Kanye West below.

Kanye West isn’t the only one who trolled the release of Certified Lover Boy. Yesterday, Lil Nas X released the alleged cover art for his debut album, Montero, that featured a play on the Drake album cover.

Meanwhile, Drake has just dropped the Certified Lover Boy track and feature list. According to Pitchfork, it’s been confirmed that Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Giveon, Project Pat, and many more were due to appear. Drake announced all the special guests via billboards in the respective cities that the artists are from. A billboard dropped in New York City also implied that Jay-Z will be on the album, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Donda by Kanye West, meanwhile, continues to receive mixed reviews from critics, though it is performing well in sales.

Certified Lover Boy is Drake’s first studio album since 2018’s Scorpion. It was originally scheduled to be released in January 2021, though the Toronto native subsequently delayed the album “indefinitely.”