Somebody Turned Kanye West’s Off-Kilter Tweets Into Sad Country Song—And It’s Glorious

The track, presumably weaved together using artificial intelligence, started making the rounds on Saturday (February 8), roughly 24 hours into West’s latest social media rampage.

First of all, nothing Kanye West says is remotely funny when it comes to racism, sexism or antisemitism. But one has to admit that his propensity for attention-seeking and ridiculous antics kind of are. He’s just absurd at this point, and it’s actually quite easy to tune him out.

Somebody with an incredible sense of humor decided to repurpose West’s recent string of outrageous (and now deleted) tweets into a country song—and it’s glorious. The track, presumably weaved together using artificial intelligence, started making the rounds on Saturday (February 8), roughly 24 hours into West’s latest social media rampage.

The lyrics used several of his out-of-pocket tweets, including, “I turned down 3 photos this week with Make-A-Wish kids in wheelchairs/I don’t take photos expect when I take photos/Puff, we love you/I love cutting the grass every couple of years/I don’t wanna go to your fancy restaurants/Ramen noodles and Doritos was made for a reason/If you see anyone around me know that they are providing a service/Friends are for kids/I just tweeted everything I could think of and I’m still alive.”

someone made Kanye’s recent tweets into a country song 💀 pic.twitter.com/8P1fWUPynH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 8, 2025

Kanye West’s most recent Twitter (X) explosion began earlier this week, with him professing his love for Adolf Hitler and claiming he controls his wife. He then turned his attention toward #MeToo Movement and Jewish people.

According to West, who called for Diddy to be released from jail over his alleged sex trafficking charge as part of his rant, it’s all extortion.

“Me too is a woke agenda,” he wrote. “Me too is extortion. If a n#### really taped you then it’s legal not financial. Can’t nobody see that. Puff got me too’d. So did I. Free Puff. Did Puff get me too’d cause of the fighting or because of the money? I never seen a broke n#### get me too’ed.”

Shortly after West’s all-caps diatribe about the #MeToo Movement, he reiterated his love for Adolf Hitler, said Dave Chappelle wasn’t funny and continued expressing his disdain for Jewish people. He then turned his attention to Donald Trump. Using a photo of the current president, he wrote, “ANY N#### DONT LIKE TRUMP IS A F#####.” West didn’t expound on the topic, but he did add, “I HATE THE TERM ‘TRUMP SUPPORTER’ I NEVER HEARD THE TERM ‘BIDEN SUPPORTER.'”