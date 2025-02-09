Kanye West Uses Wild Slur To Slam Anyone Who Doesn’t Align With Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yep, he’s at it again. (Y’all bored yet?)

Kanye West‘s Twitter (X) tirade is expanding well into Saturday night (February 8) and it appears he’s back on the Donald Trump bandwagon—not that he ever hopped off.

Shortly after his all caps diatribe about the #MeToo Movement equating to extortion, his love for Adolf Hitler, Dave Chappelle not being funny and his disdain for Jewish people (again), the now-formulaic, attention-seeking narcissist that many people believe West is switched topics to Trump.

Using a photo of the current president, he wrote, “ANY N#### DONT LIKE TRUMP IS A F#####.”

West didn’t expand on the topic too much, although he did offer, “I HATE THE TERM ‘TRUMP SUPPORTER’ I NEVER HEARD THE TERM “BIDEN SUPPORTER.”

Kanye West and Trump have shared a complex and often controversial relationship over the years. West first expressed public support for Trump in 2016, not long after the presidential election. He visited Trump Tower in December of that year, stating they discussed “multicultural issues.”

In 2018, West’s admiration became more pronounced when he donned a “Make America Great Again” hat and delivered an impassioned speech in the Oval Office, touching on topics from mental health to prison reform. The meeting garnered widespread media attention and highlighted West’s unconventional approach to politics.

However, their relationship has been fraught with controversy. In late 2022, West faced significant backlash after making antisemitic remarks, including expressing admiration for Hitler and declaring himself a Nazi. Those statements led to widespread condemnation and the loss of several business partnerships.

Despite these controversies, Trump has maintained a degree of support for West, describing him as having “a good heart” but acknowledging his complexity.

As part of West’s latest online antics, West urged Trump to pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was incarcerated on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Combined with West’s continued erratic behavior, his request underscores the unpredictable and often contentious nature of his association with Trump.

West’s most recent Twitter (X) explosion began earlier this week, with him professing his love for Adolf Hitler and claiming he controls his wife. He then turned his attention toward #MeToo Movement and Jewish people.

He began by referencing the infamous tweet that started it all in 2022.

THE JEWS THREATEN TO TAKE YOUR CHILDREN AWAY THAT HAPPENED TO ME ON THE DEATHCON TWEET YOU SAW HARLEY SAY HE WAS GOING TO MEDICATE ME TO ZOMBIELAND THIS ALMOST GOT ME OFF MY SQUARE I HAD TO TAKE A DEEP BREATHE NO ALCOHOL THIS TIME AROUND THOUGH SO LET ME GET THIS… pic.twitter.com/XS7sEc7Aaf — ye (@kanyewest) February 8, 2025

As of publication time, West has been resting his Twitter fingers for an hour. His last tweet was, “WHY DO BROKE N##### TELL ME WHAT TO DO BUT I NEVER TELL THEM N##### WHAT TO DO IS THERE SOMETHING ABOUT BEING BROKE THAT MAKES THEM FEEL POWERFUL.”