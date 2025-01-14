Katt Williams Admits He Loves Jamie Foxx But Hates His Alleged Clone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Katt Williams goes on a hilarious yet shady rant about Jamie Foxx, naming names and speculating on comedy clones. Find out the details!

Katt Williams is back dropping bombshells in the New Year, this time specifically naming names during a shady yet endearing rant about Jamie Foxx.

More specifically, a clip from the a recent show apart of the comedian’s Heaven On Earth Tour has been making rounds on social media due to William’s bizarre and affectionate analysis of Foxx’s recent standup special for Netflix.

As he delivered a hilarious monologue about his love for Foxx, Williams also softly floated some eyebrow-raising speculation about his comedy contemporary being cloned. Williams opened his bit with an emotional confession about watching the recent special—that captures Foxx recounting the harrowing health emergency he experienced last year. “Five minutes in, I’m crying like a baby,” Williams admitted. “The f*ck am I doing crying at a special, n*gga? Jamie Foxx ain’t sh*t.”

The audience erupted into laughter as Williams mocked himself for being so moved, only to turn the joke toward Foxx. “N*gga televised his funeral, he ain’t even dead. He was just up there.”

As he transitioned into his more outlandish claims, Williams made it clear he was treading on the thin line between an electric comedic performance and a speculative conspiracy theory laden rant. “Let me be specific, anything I say tonight is allegedly, b*tch,” he said. “I don’t know sh*t, I just be up here talking.”

Williams added, “I love Jamie Foxx, let me say that, I love Jamie Foxx—But his muthaf*ckin clone ain’t sh*t.”

The absurdity of the set quickly escalated as Williams began critiquing the so-called “clone” for its alleged blunders. “The clone showed up with a face full of freckles,” he remarked. “We ain’t never even seen Jamie Foxx with freckles, b*tch. This clone is stupid as hell. The clone didn’t even have a tattoo on the back of his head. I couldn’t believe it.”

Williams continued, poking fun at Foxx’s health scare by suggesting there was a cryptic narrative surrounding it. “That n*gga started the story with, ‘And somebody gave me an aspirin, and 21 days later’… wait a minute, what?” he quipped. “That sounds like somebody gave you a d*ck. You got to be more specific, sir.”

His most shocking pseudo-allegation, however, arrived as he shifted gears and briefley touched on Foxx’s infamous Hollywood parties. “This one I knew I was going to f*ck with Jamie,” he said. “This n*gga was having butt naked basketball parties. And I love basketball. But I don’t love basketball like that, b*tch.”

Watch the stitch-inducing clip from the show in the post above.