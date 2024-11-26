Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Responds To Drake’s Rumored Livestream Shade In Telling Text Thread

Find out how Kendrick Lamar’s inner circle is handling Drake’s subliminal shots on a recent stream with a well-known streamer.

One of Kendrick Lamar’s affiliates within his inner circle may have just shared his response to the subliminal shots Drake took at him during his latest appearance with a popular streamer.

For those who missed it, Drake joined forces with Kick streamer xQc for a broadcast that was filled with shady jabs aimed at artist such as Steve Lacy, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin and more. And while the layers of sneak disses ran deep throughout the stream, fans took notice to the fact that the OVO founder opted to immediately reference Lamar seconds into his arrival on the stream — especially amid the release of his surprise new album GNX.

“I’m Drake, this is xQc, real streaming legend,” he said introducing himself to the stream. “Me, I do music, in case you don’t know.”

Drake then appeared to address Lamar’s shots on the project and and their ongoing beef, adding “I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body, and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairytales won’t do it.”

Drake takes shot at Kendrick Lamar on xQc’s stream and announces he’ll be going on a tour 🔥



“You need facts to take me out, fairytales won't do it."pic.twitter.com/5117wiHQNu — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 25, 2024

Following his passive aggressive slight, an Instagram user appeared to call Drake out in a Story post in which he reduced the multiplatinum Canadian rapper to that of a podcaster in an alleged text exchange with Lamar. The man, whose username is da4lking, appeared to get a rousing response from the “squabble up” rapper after initially laughing off Drake’s petty remarks.

“He trippin,” Lamar questioned in a message, seemingly signaling his willingness to clash with his arch nemisis.

While it’s unclear exactly to what extent the IG user and Lamar are connected, it’s clear that their ties are somewhat longstanding judging by the activity on the profile of the man who shared the text thread. Before he made his profile private, I was able to spot a post da4lking shared in 2022 featuring a screenshot of a livestream conversation he and Lamar shared. For those questioning the validity of the exchange, keep in mind, Lamar’s close collaborator and blood relative Hitta J3 tipped fans off about his album months before the arrival. Hitta J3 also recently debunked the rumors circulating regarding a physical altercation between YG and one of Drake’s OVO associates. So in other words, credible information has definitely come from Lamar’s entourage in the past, why would that all of the sudden change now?

Check out the thread in the clip from the stream in the post above.