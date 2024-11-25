Drake Jabs At Kendrick Lamar On xQz Livestream: “You Need Facts To Take Me Out” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake fired off a couple of shots at Kendrick Lamar and shaded The Weeknd during his surprise appearance on Kick streamer xQc’s livestream.

The OVO founder wasted no time addressing Lamar who referenced their recent battle on his surprise new album GNX.

“I’m Drake, this is xQc, real streaming legend,” he said introducing himself to the stream. “Me, I do music, in case you don’t know.”

Drake then appeared to respond to Lamar’s shots, adding “I’m here, as you can see, fully intact. Mind, body, and soul. In case you are wondering, right? You need facts to take me out. Fairytales won’t do it.”

Elsewhere during the stream, Drake confirmed rumors he will be touring Australia in 2025 for the first time in eight years. His tour kicks off on February 9, the same day Kendrick Lamar headlines the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Drake also addressed “ruthless” Kendrick Lamar fans who were trolling him in the chat.

“Shout-out to X’s chat, man. You guys are ruthless, man,” he said. “But, I love you a lot. We all love the s### talkers, all the crip-walkers, man. We love you guys.”

However, he conceded, “It is what it is. It comes with the territory. You’re sitting in front of the camera; you’ve got to take it.”

Drake reacts to xQc's chat saying mean things to him



“We love all the s### talkers, all the crip walkers, we love you guys, it is what it is” 😭



pic.twitter.com/zuXEta9P89 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 25, 2024

While the Kendrick Lamar jab was subtle, Drake’s feelings about The Weeknd were crystal clear.

“You’ve got to switch this song,” he said when xQc played “Star Boy.” “We’re real Sixers. We don’t listen to that.”

Drake heard The Weeknd's Starboy playing and told xQc to change the song during the stream



“you have to switch this song though… we’re real 6ixers… we don’t listen to that” pic.twitter.com/BHn7sFBZQ2 — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 25, 2024

Drake Declares: “Rap Music Is Weird Now”

It wasn’t just The Weeknd that Drake turned his nose up at, he ruled out rappers too.

“I wanna hear what you would listen to,” he told xQz. “Rap music is weird now anyway.”

Drake also shared some good news with his fans, confirming his upcoming album with PartyNextDoor is almost complete.

“Me and Party’s album is 75 percent done,” he said. “PX cooking right now. Album sounds incredible…This album is good; it’s the sound that people know and love us for.”