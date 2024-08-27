Drake Ignores The Weeknd In Awkward Resurfaced 100 Gigs Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake shared a throwback clip featuring the Weeknd that fans believe is proof bad blood has simmered for over a decade.

The latest 100 gigs drop included footage from backstage at the OVO Fest in 2013. One clip shows Drake dapping up everybody in the room and talking to them while completely ignoring The Weeknd. The video goes on for about a minute, with Drake joking about his performance before he finally acknowledges The Weeknd.

Damn! Drake dapped everyone but stopped at the Weeknd pic.twitter.com/ewleRMgGgi — keep6ixsolid (@keep6ixsolid) August 26, 2024

Social media users say the clip shows signs of the long-rumored tension between the Toronto artists.

“Now I understand why Abel hates him,” one person shared. Another added, “Drake is literally the high school geek/loser that “made it”. This is so rude and awkward.”

A third said, “I hate this type of passive aggressive behavior. Tryna alienate one person by engaging with everyone else around them. Invading their personal space while refusing to acknowledge them.. standing hella close & then looking like.. oh, hey there pal.. that’s how they try to son you.”

Others focused on The Weeknd, insisting his demeanor in the video proves he’s always hated Drake.

“nah the weeknd’s hate toward drake been building forever you could see the emotions running thru him like hulkamania in this video,” one user said. ‘He been waiting to snap on drake his entire career lmfaooooooooooo.”

The Weeknd was rumored to have dissed Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You album in April. Drizzy seemingly fired back on Push Ups.