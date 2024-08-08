Kid Capri Calls Out Travis Scott For Denying Fan Autograph For Not Knowing Debut Mixtape

Kid Capri is speaking directly to global rap phenom Travis Scott following his recent autographing stunt that went viral on social media.

Scott was caught on film signing copies of his Astroworld album for a few lucky fans who popped up on him as he was in-transit to another location. Everything was all fine and dandy until La Flame asked one of the kids for the name of his first mixtape before signing his vinyl.

The youngster appeared to stumble for a moment before seemingly admitting he was unfamiliar with Owl Pharaoh. It was at this point, Scott pulled the Sharpie away and closed the door on the group of fans. In a recent Instagram video, Kid Capri took Scott to task for his treatment of the young fan.

“Hey, yo, Travis Scott,” Kid Capri started off. “When we start being disrespectful to kids, bro? Little kid asked you for an autograph, pushed his hand away, looked at him like he was the devil and just walked away from him. At one time, you would’ve wanted somebody to ask you for an autograph or asked you for a picture or whatever it is he asked you for.”

Kid Capri didn’t hold back in criticizing Scott for his behavior and proceeded to begin calling out celebrities and petitioning them to remember their roots and the people who support them. In the process, he referenced the perseverance of the “MELTDOWN” rapper’s fan base by remarking on the tragedy at the fatal 2021 Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston.

“Celebs, get where they getting and they forget,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? Like dog, like 10 people died at one of your concerts. I would try to be as humble as possible. I’m not saying it’s your fault, but I would try to be as humble as possible when it comes to the fans, bro, they lift you up.”

Expressing his disappointment further, Kid Capri highlighted the importance of appreciating and respecting fans, especially young ones. He appeared to address the trend of Scott demanding his fans answer trivia questions about his discography in exchange for autographs as he continued.

“This ain’t the first time I seen you do some s##t that was funny style,” he said. “You know what I’m saying? As a little kid, and it p##### me off to see that. Cause I come from signing every autograph, taking every picture, doing video drops for people. We would’ve wished people asked us for that when we wasn’t on.

“I’m not at your level, but I’m at Kid Capri level and I respect the fans. That right there was crazy. I’m not saying you got to sign everybody’s thing or do what everybody say, but when it comes to little kids, they look at you as a superhero, bro, that s### right there was super, super corny.”

He concluded his passionate rant with a plea urging Scott and other celebrities to stay humble and appreciate their supporters.

“Y’all make what y’all going to make,” he said. “Y’all get what y’all going to get. And y’all forget the people that helped y’all get there, even if they didn’t help you get there. Be humble. Be glad that you’re in that position.”

Despite his criticism, Kid Capri acknowledged Scott’s talents, saying, “I think you’re a real talented dude. Dope producer, dope rapper, dope businessman, all that. But that s### ain’t got nothing to do. When you treat people beneath you don’t give f##k who you are.”

Kid Capri is known for his influential role in Hip-Hop that includes work with iconic artists and groups like Camp Lo. His dedication to his craft and his fans has earned him a lasting legacy in the music industry, making his words resonate even more powerfully in light of this incident.