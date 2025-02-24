Kodak Black Allegedly Threatened To Cut Off Kanye West’s Genitals Over Blocking Adin Ross

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Adin Ross and Kodak Black could be the next celebrities to publicly clash with Kanye West.

Kodak Black went on an explicit tirade during a recent livestream with Adin Ross, making shocking and violent statements that many believe were directed at Kanye West.

Fans and viewers quickly speculated that Kodak’s outburst was aimed at Kanye, who reportedly recently blocked the Florida rapper’s close associate, streamer Adin Ross, on social media. While the clip featuring Kodak’s unfiltered commentary is under a minute long, the “Super Gremlin” lyricist didn’t hold back when issuing an explicit warning rumored to be directed at the embroiled music mogul.

“Boy, Adin Ross that n####?” Kodak Black began, immediately setting the tone for what would become an unhinged rant. “Rick Ross can’t even f### with that boy. Man, we gon’ cremate the n####. I f#####’ with Adin, boy.”

Adin Ross, caught off guard by the comments, responded with nervous appreciation. “Damn, that’s love, Kodak,” he said, adding, “Thank you, bro.”

The conversation took a darker turn as Kodak escalated his rhetoric.

“We gon’ cut a n####’s dick off and put it in his mouth,” he stated without hesitation, leaving the chat and Adin visibly stunned.

Adin seemingly instigated the tension, reacting by saying, “G######. Damn, bro. That’s love. For sure, dude. I’m loved out here in Florida. I love the Florida love. Nothing like it, chat.”

Kodak then doubled down with even more alarming statements.

“Yeah, we yokin’ that boy,” he said before adding, “We kidnappin’ his ass. And hittin’ that boy in his knees with sledgehammers.”

Kodak’s extremely violent threats follow Kanye’s public promise to assist him after he went viral due to a video of him sitting in the street and eating chicken while belligerently ranting nonsense, causing widespread fan concern. On the other hand, Adin and Kanye’s most recent interactions have not been nearly as amicable. Earlier this month, Adin called out Kanye during a rant on stream after the Chicago native shared screenshots of their text message exchange regarding the scheduling of a possible stream. In the tweet Kanye shared with the screenshots, he also opted to disparage Jewish people over his claims about how they speak to people.

You were dick riding Ye 2 minutes ago tho 🌚 pic.twitter.com/4OYkjoYScr — PVT (@propvstruth) February 9, 2025

Additionally, in a tweet Kanye shared on February 22 seemingly praising streamer Kai Cenat, he targeted Adin once again, demanding that he employ legendary director Hype Williams should he have any interest in working with Black people.

”Yo ADIN if you wanna show my people you better get hype Williams to shoot us display us as the Gods that we are,” Kanye wrote in part in the tweet.

Kanye’s rumored beef with Adin and Kodak follows several public disputes the VULTURES MC has been involved in as of late, including a developing row with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy over his Nazi-inspired cryptocurrency project.

See the the deleted tweet from West targeting Ross above.