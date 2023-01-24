Maybe Kylie Jenner’s Stylist Should Just Be Fired At This Point

Kylie Jenner is once again facing public scrutiny for her Paris Fashion Week looks. Just hours after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star enraged animal rights activists around the world (but strangely enough, not PETA) by wearing a “faux” lion’s head dress, she stepped out wearing a noose-inspired necklace.
Debuted as part of Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection, the piece of jewelry carries implications of both slavery and suicide—neither one something to glorify. As one person wrote on Reddit, “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal side of it. It’s wrong in so many ways.”
Other comments included: “Wearing this two years after [it was shown on the runway], when her stylist knows how people felt about it…is a CHOICE. A really gross one” and “I had a close family member commit suicide by hanging themselves, so it’s a bit triggering on a personal level.”
At this point, maybe Kylie Jenner’s stylist should just be fired. We all know wealthy celebrities don’t really dress themselves for events anyway—god forbid. Can you imagine? So whoever’s behind this string of scandalous suggestions should maybe think about another career. First of all, that Simba dress wasn’t even cool—it looked stupid. Girl could barely move. Secondly, having a noose around your neck, in any form, isn’t cool either. But maybe this is what Kylie Jenner wants. Maybe the attention is more gratifying than being “woke.”