Maybe Kylie Jenner’s Stylist Should Just Be Fired At This Point

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The reality star’s noose-inspired necklace, debuted as part of Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection, carries implications of both slavery and suicide—neither one something to glorify.

Kylie Jenner is once again facing public scrutiny for her Paris Fashion Week looks. Just hours after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star enraged animal rights activists around the world (but strangely enough, not PETA) by wearing a “faux” lion’s head dress, she stepped out wearing a noose-inspired necklace.

Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace https://t.co/lAFhZb14T9 pic.twitter.com/OFaUrae5ou — Breaking Celebrity News (@BreakingCN) January 24, 2023

Debuted as part of Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection, the piece of jewelry carries implications of both slavery and suicide—neither one something to glorify. As one person wrote on Reddit, “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal side of it. It’s wrong in so many ways.”

Other comments included: “Wearing this two years after [it was shown on the runway], when her stylist knows how people felt about it…is a CHOICE. A really gross one” and “I had a close family member commit suicide by hanging themselves, so it’s a bit triggering on a personal level.”

She's so out of touch. Lives in her sheltered, selfie, mirror hugging world.

Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris https://t.co/X21zSSMWfh via @people — Tuesday (@Tuesday44753242) January 24, 2023

At this point, maybe Kylie Jenner’s stylist should just be fired. We all know wealthy celebrities don’t really dress themselves for events anyway—god forbid. Can you imagine? So whoever’s behind this string of scandalous suggestions should maybe think about another career. First of all, that Simba dress wasn’t even cool—it looked stupid. Girl could barely move. Secondly, having a noose around your neck, in any form, isn’t cool either. But maybe this is what Kylie Jenner wants. Maybe the attention is more gratifying than being “woke.”