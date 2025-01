Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gorgeous Doll alleges that Latto had her jumped over comments about the rapper’s rumored boyfriend, 21 Savage, resulting in a miscarriage.

Latto is facing accusations of orchestrating an attack on an influencer, allegedly leading to a miscarriage after she mentioned the rapper’s rumored boyfriend, 21 Savage.

The drama unfolded after Latto commented on a TikTok video from a woman responding to her over a dispute with a lash technician.

“I’ve never met a millionaire that willingly dates another man,” the woman said of Latto, hinting at her alleged relationship with 21 Savage. “Also never met a millionaire that brands a married man name on her.”

Latto replied in the comments, writing, “Who u describing? Cuz it’s not me lmaooo get off them tea pages u losing ur marbles last btch spoke on my man on tik tok got whooped outside the club in the A u read that too?”

She followed up with, “And Ima *multimillionaire* THANK YA.”

Gorgeous Doll saw the comments and responded with her own video, claiming Latto was referring to her. Furthermore, she alleged Latto had her jumped, and the beating led to a miscarriage.

“You admitted to having me jumped when you knew I was pregnant, causing a miscarriage,” she said. “You just said that the last person who spoke on your man—and who did we say your man was—got jumped outside of a club in Atlanta.”

In a second video, Gorgeous Doll claimed the beef began when she called Latto out for taking all her money back from the dancers at a private event at strip club Magic City in 2023.

Her video went viral, sparking backlash from fans and Latto’s team. Gorgeous Doll says she pushed back, taunting Latto on Instagram, claiming her friend was sleeping with 21 Savage. She believes the rapper sent “multiple girls to jump me” for that reason.

According to Gorgeous Doll, Latto’s TikTok comment confirmed her relationship with 21 Savage.

“You literally just told the whole world that you’re in a relationship with a married man,” she said. “Because the only person that I ever brought up was Savage.”

Meanwhile, Gorgeous Doll also threatened Latto with legal action. “You will be hearing from my lawyers,’ she said in her first video. “All six of them.”