Latto Rebrands Famous ATL Strip Club Magic City As “Latto City”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The ClayCo representative celebrates the release of her latest song.

Atlanta-bred rap star Latto is back with a new record. “Issa Party” featuring BabyDrill arrived today (September 29). The single’s rollout included cross-promotion with an iconic landmark in Latto’s hometown.

Magic City is a prominent strip club in Atlanta. The world-famous establishment helped highlight local acts-turned-superstars like Future and Migos. Magic City is now helping to play up Latto’s latest musical effort.

The official Magic City Instagram account shared a short IG Story that showed the name of the club has been temporarily changed to Latto City. In addition, The Rap Game reality show winner posted footage from inside the spot on her own Instagram Story.

“When y’all see me on my head like [R&B singer Summer Walker] at Magic tonight mind [your] business,” wrote Latto on her Instagram Story. She also uploaded a video of Magic City specifically decorated for the release of her “Issa Party” track.

Latto has had an impressive 2023 so far. The 24-year-old recording artist scored a hit with “Put It on da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B. Additionally, the Grammy-nominated performer earned her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a guest on “Seven” by Jungkook.

Jemaine Dupri, the music industry veteran who helped discover Latto, backed the exploration of Magic City’s legacy in the Magic City: An American Fantasy documentary series. Hip-Hop megastar Drake served as a co-producer.

“Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way,” said Jermaine Dupri.