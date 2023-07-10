Jermaine Dupri To Tell The Story Of ATL’s Magic City Strip Club With ‘American Fantasy’ Docuseries

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake is also attached to the project.

Jermaine Dupri partnered with Cole Brown, Atlanta Hawks co-owner Jami Gertz, and Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment to present the forthcoming three-part Magic City: An American Fantasy documentary series.

The Atlanta strip club known as Magic City is a cultural landmark in the Georgia capital. The nearly 40-year-old establishment also became well-known around the world thanks to its connection to Hip-Hop artists.

“Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way,” says executive producer Jermaine Dupri.

An American Fantasy will explore Magic City’s history. In addition, the series features a look into the club’s founder Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney. It also covers some the women who have worked at the adult entertainment location.

“This is a unique story of Black entrepreneurship and empire-building in a city that is the beating heart of Black culture,” says series creator Cole Brown. “I’m ecstatic to be working with a team that will give this story the authenticity and platform it deserves.”

An American Fantasy will highlight the connection between Magic City and Hip-Hop stars like Jermaine Dupri, Future, and Migos. The Charles Todd-directed series will also include interviews with celebrities such as 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, and Big Boi.

“The inner workings of Magic City and its prevalence in Hip-Hop are remarkably mysterious – it’s a wonder the story has yet to be told,” states The Neighbors actress and An American Fantasy executive producer Jami Gertz. “Atlanta is my adopted home and a place I’m looking forward to celebrating through this story.”