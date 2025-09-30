Latto Finally Addresses 21 Savage Relationship After Years Of Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto responded to questions about her long-rumored relationship with 21 Savage in New York City, ending years of speculation.

Latto finally put the whispers to rest in New York City this week when she confirmed she’s romantically involved with fellow Atlanta rapper 21 Savage, calling him her “husband” and repeating “My man, my man, my man, my man.”

The admission came during a quick sidewalk chat with TMZ Hip Hop on Monday as she headed to dinner.

When asked what she was up to, Latto responded, “To go have this dinner with my husband.” The reporter followed up by asking if she was tired of people asking about her rumored relationship with 21 Savage. She didn’t hesitate.

“No,” she said, then doubled down: “My man, my man, my man, my man.”

That brief but direct exchange ended years of speculation surrounding the two chart-topping artists.

Though neither had publicly confirmed the relationship before, fans have long pieced together clues from social media posts, coordinated vacations and subtle nods in interviews.

Talk of a romance between the two first surfaced around 2020. Despite the chatter, both artists kept their personal lives quiet while continuing to build their careers.

Over the summer, blurry vacation photos of the pair on a tropical island reignited buzz. Locals at the resort reportedly confirmed their presence, and the images quickly made the rounds online.

Still, neither Latto nor 21 Savage addressed the rumors—until now.

Latto’s confirmation marks the first time either artist has publicly acknowledged the relationship, which insiders say has lasted around four to five years.