Lil Baby Unfollows Gunna, Lil Durk Takes A Swipe

A lot of people don’t seem to like Gunna anymore. Both Lil Baby and Lil Durk seem to make statements about their talkative buddy.

Gunna Back! Gunna is back and Lil Thug is headed to trial. There is no way these dudes are going to be cool after this! Next week Thugger goes on trial after being hit with the RICO by Fanni! That DA ain’t playing with nobody. She’s even going after Donald Trump! Anyway, she has also caused the likely break up of the dynamic duo of Gunna and Young Thug. They ain’t the only ones.

But, there was a time when Gunna and Lil Baby were cool. Word on the block, Gunna taught Lil Baby how to write dope songs. He even paid his boy. Well, it appears that Lil Baby has made a statement about Gunna. He has unfollowed him as he has made his “come back.”

People are saying he is making the ultimate statement about Gunna. What is that? Well, some say he’s snitching. Some say “helping” get Thug convicted. And others like Jim Jones say: We don’t do plea deals.

Gunna and a lot of YSL took deals.

Lil Durk seemed to take a swipe at Gunna on a new song. He said: “What happened to Virgil, he probably gon tell.”

What say you?