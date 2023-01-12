Jim Jones Reacts To Gunna Taking A Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Hip Hop veteran shares his thoughts on the “touchy” situation.

Sergio “Gunna” Kitchens, 29, is no longer behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of racketeering last December. People around the world have weighed in on Gunna’s decision, including Dipset capo Jim Jones.

Fulton County, Georgia prosecutors charged Gunna and more than two dozen other individuals associated with Young Thug’s YSL record label in the RICO case. 31-year-old Young Thug (born Jeffery Williams) remains in custody.

Gunna apparently maintains he will not testify against his musical mentor Young Thug or any of the other defendants. However, the DS4Ever album creator did acknowledge that YSL is a street gang in open court following his Alford plea agreement.

Numerous Hip Hop figures have called out Gunna for taking a plea deal while Young Thug’s legal situation remains uncertain. For example, outspoken Baton Rouge-raised rapper Boosie claimed Gunna “f##### over Thugger.”

Jim Jones has now added his own thoughts to the ongoing conversation about Gunna. The 46-year-old VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition reality show star spoke about the pending YSL case with the Chicago-based DJUTV outlet.

“It’s definitely a touchy situation that Thug is facing,” said Jim Jones. “I don’t know the whole situation. All I can see is what I see. And from where I come from, taking a plea when you have co-defendants is really not the thing you’re supposed to do.”

He continued, “If you’re up against a case by yourself, that’s something different. But when you’re taking a plea it’s a touchy thing. I don’t really want to touch too much on it because I’ve seen my n##### go through some of the same things, but I can say this, none of my n##### took a plea.”

Before turning himself into law enforcement officials last May, Gunna scored a #1 album with 2022’s DS4Ever. Young Thug’s most recent body of work, 2021’s Punk, also reached the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart. 12 Days of Xmas by Jim Jones dropped in December 2022.