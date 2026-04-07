Lil Tjay Calls Offset A Rat As $10K Debt Rumors Explode

Lil Tjay’s recent comments about Offset and a rumored $10,000 dispute have fans debating whether the Bronx rapper is speaking too freely while legal pressure still lingers.

Lil Tjay is talking a lot right now, maybe a little too much for somebody with a serious legal situation. The Bronx rapper is back in the headlines after fresh crash out about Offset! This who thing has spiraled into rumors of debt and who blasted homie in the leg.

READ ALSO: Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested Following Offset Shooting In Florida

So here is what people are talking about.

A circulating video shows Tjay speaking rather boldly (see it below), even referring to Offset as a “rat,” which is one of the worst labels. That word still carries weight, despite Gunna and 6ix9ine. It does not fade easily!

Then came another moment that has people decoding his words like rap lyrics.

“I don’t do no fighting,” Tjay said in the clip. Now depending on who you ask, that statement lands very differently. You can take it as street talk meaning violence goes another direction. ((PEW PEW)) It also sounds more like somebody carefully choosing words. If you know, you know. I do not know, for the record.

Meanwhile, the backdrop to all of this appears to be a reported $10,000 dispute. Screenshots allegedly show the two artists going back and forth about the money. Tjay seemingly wants what he believes he is owed. Offset reportedly brushed it off as “lunch money.”

READ ALSO: Lil Tjay Denies Shooting Offset After His Arrest

$10,000 might be light work for rap superstars, but me? That’s a lot. If it is just “lunch money,” why not just pay it? And if it truly does not matter, why even argue about it publicly?

This is where things get tricky.

Both artists seem to be benefiting from the attention whether intentional or not.

Tjay might want to cool off on media appearances for now. I’d hate to see him caught up in a web, especially when he feels Offset is talking.

Because right now, every word feels like evidence.