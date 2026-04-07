Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested Following Offset Shooting In Florida

Lil Tjay gets arrested after Offset takes a bullet outside a Florida casino, reigniting their months-long gambling debt feud.

Lil Tjay was arrested Monday night in Florida after a fight broke out near where Offset took a bullet to the leg.

The 24-year-old rapper was booked into Broward County Jail on misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray charges and held on a $500 bond.

Cops say Tjay was involved in the altercation that happened before Offset got shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Offset’s team confirmed he was hit with non-life-threatening injuries and rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition. A second person was detained at the scene but hasn’t been charged.

The whole situation went down Monday evening, and police are still investigating exactly what led to the shooting. Seminole PD said hotel operations returned to normal with no ongoing threat to the public.

Tjay’s attorney immediately denied his client had anything to do with the actual shooting, putting out a statement to distance him from the incident.

But before all this went down, Tjay had been publicly calling Offset broke and claiming the Migos rapper owed him $10,000 from a gambling debt.

Back in January, Tjay went on a Twitch stream saying Offset was living off Cardi and had a serious gambling addiction, even claiming he saw Offset begging people for money at a casino.

The beef between them had been brewing for months, with Tjay repeatedly saying that Offset refused to repay the money he’d loaned him.

Tjay doubled down on the claims in Instagram posts and kept bringing it up whenever he got the chance.

Now with Offset shot and Tjay arrested at the scene, people online are connecting the dots between the old gambling debt drama and what happened Monday night.

Tjay is well aware of what it’s like to be shot. He was hit 7 times in 2022 during a robbery attempt.