Lil Tjay Denies Shooting Offset After His Arrest

Lil Tjay’s attorney shuts down wild rumors connecting him to Offset’s shooting at a Florida casino, confirming he wasn’t involved.

Lil Tjay stepped into the crosshairs of wild internet speculation after Offset’s shooting at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, left the former Migos member hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident unfolded Monday evening near the valet area, and within hours, social media erupted with baseless rumors connecting the New York rapper to the violence. His legal team moved fast to shut it down.

Attorney Dawn M. Florio released a statement on Instagram that cut through the noise with surgical precision.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulted in non-life threatening injuries to Offset,” she wrote.

The message was crystal clear: Tjay wasn’t there, wasn’t shot, and wasn’t facing any charges. Period.

“We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos,” Florio’s statement began.

“Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors,” Florio added.

The confusion spiraled after viral videos surfaced on social media, showing chaotic footage from the casino scene.

Offset was relaxed and engaging with fans moments before the shooting, smiling for photos and shaking hands near the entrance.

Two individuals were detained at the scene, and police confirmed that Lil Tjay was arrested but released on a $500 bond.

The incident adds another layer to Migos’ complicated history with violence in Hip-Hop.

His former bandmate Takeoff was shot and killed in 2022, a tragedy that fractured the group and sent shockwaves through the industry.

Patrick Xavier Clark faces trial in November for that murder, though he’s maintained his innocence.

Offset has continued to release music since then, dropping projects like Kiari and the collaborative Haunted by Fame in 2025.

Beyond the music world, Offset’s personal life has remained tabloid fodder, particularly his relationship with Cardi B. The two share three children, and Cardi filed for divorce in August 2024.

Drama intensified in November 2025 when a viral post allegedly from Offset suggested he could be the father of Cardi’s fourth child with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B reacted emotionally, claiming she felt threatened, but Offset’s camp quickly pushed back, calling the post completely fabricated and accusing her of reacting to misinformation.

The shooting investigation continues as authorities work to determine exactly what triggered the violence outside the casino, with police maintaining that the scene has been secured and the public faces no danger.