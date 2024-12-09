Master P’s Son Was Almost The Victim Of A Snitch, Report Says

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

God does not like snitches and clearly loves Master P’s son.

Yo, this one’s wild! Hercy Miller, son of Master P, got jammed up on some charges. I could not believe the headlines when I saw them. Hercy and his teammates, Brock Felder (20) and Peter Dadson Jr. (25), were hit with theft charges for allegedly snatching refrigerators from their school campus. Yeah, refrigerators. Can’t make this up. Again: refrigerators.

The student was hit with a big “F” momentarily. But here’s the plot twist: Hercy might just dodge the felony charge. Prosecutors reportedly filed papers to drop the case against him, and a final decision is expected thus week. I think they worked it out or he was never guilty to begin with. Refrigerators, y’all.

Last week, Hercy and his crew were arrested for allegedly jacking $1,500 worth of fridges off a loading dock near the campus bookstore in Cedar City, Utah. Surveillance footage from November 11 shows the squad loading the fridges into their rides like they were playing Tetris. Apparently, cops later found the stolen goods in the apartments of two suspects and the garage of the third. Rookie mistake, my guys.

More rookie stuff: Hercy and Peter allegedly told the cops they thought the fridges were trash because they’d been sitting on the dock for weeks. Then the dude Brock reportedly snitched up, saying Hercy and masterminded the whole thing. By the way, Pete is kind of old be be in college with these shenanigans. SMH.

Hercy: Nobody can be trusted out here in these streets! As the son of a millionaire and a college kid, do not do this again! Best wishes!

I am going back in time and playing some Master P.