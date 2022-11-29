Meg Thee Stallion Makes More Money From Endorsements Than Some Rappers Make From Album Sales

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is making money hand over fist. Could this be why so many rappers take shots at her?

Megan Thee Stallion is closing out 2022 riding high on the heels of success. Now she becomes the first black woman to be featured on Forbes’ 30 under 30 covers.

Perhaps the most obvious sign of success is the $13 million dollars she generated in 2022. During a conversation with the business publication, she revealed how she accomplished this financial feat.

Headed by a combination of royalties, ticket sales, endorsements, and merchandise, the Houston hot girl is a dream come true for any marketing department. Her endorsement resume includes the likes of Nike, Revlon, Cash App, and more. Her peers also respect her capabilities.

“She’s so empowering and so sexy,” said Cardi B “She’s mega-million Megan.” Considering her Flamin’ Hot Cheetos SuperBowl campaign was worth an estimated $2 million alone, not only is she living up to Cardi’s high praise but she makes more money off endorsements than some rappers make off sales.

Megan maintains that she is focused on building her brand outside of music. She wants to be remembered for the full spectrum of her artistry.

Despite the ongoing legal battle with 1501 Entertainment, her team at Roc Nation is focused on the future.

“In such a short time, and all the curses in between, she’s still able to smile, hold her head up and continue,” says Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

[VIA]