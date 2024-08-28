Megan Thee Stallion & NBA Star Torrey Craig Confirm Romance In “Couple’s Challenge” Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion and Chicago Bulls Torrey Craig are in love but couldn’t agree on who said “I love you” first.

Megan Thee Stallion appears to be in love with the new man in her life judging from the loved-up video she shared of her in bed with Chicago Bulls Player Torrey Craig.

On Tuesday evening (August 27), the “HISS” hitmaker posted a video on TikTok debuting her new boo. However, it appears she may have posted the clip accidentally, as the video was swiftly deleted.

Nonetheless, the cat is out of the bag as fans saved the video and posted it online. The clip shows Megan Thee Stallion lying in bed with a topless Torrey Craig playing the “most likely challenge, couple’s edition.”

According to the video, Megan is most likely to get arrested and the better kisser. They also both agreed that she starts most arguments, and is the more stylish of the couple, while Craig is the most spoiled and the funniest.

It’s unclear when the pair began dating but it seems they have already confessed their love for each other, they just couldn’t agree on who said it first.

Megan the Stallion was last linked to Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku after they were spotted together in 2023 following her breakup with Pardison Fontaine.

The pair had a messy split with Pardi talking about her in interviews and both parties spilling tea in their music.

Infamously, she was previously linked to Tory Lanez who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.