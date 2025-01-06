Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Denies Cheating With OnlyFans Model 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Torrey Craig is addressing rumors he cheated on Megan Thee Stallion after a woman exposed his alleged NSFW DMs.

Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA player boyfriend, Torrey Craig, is setting the record straight amid speculation he cheated on the rapper with an OnlyFans model.

After apparently debuting their relationship in August last year, the couple appears to be going strong, with a new photo of the couple recently surfacing on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion with Chicago Bulls Forward Torrey Craig 🤞🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/ooun7RvJXJ — LANI ❦ (@___lovelani) January 4, 2025

However, Craig is speaking out after model and influencer Jasmine Elizabeth posted screenshots accusing him of sending her NSFW messages and money while dating the Texas native.

The Chicago Bulls player took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, denying the rumors.

“Ain no way ppl want clout that bad,” he wrote. Craig followed up with a video demonstrating how Instagram conversations can be fabricated.

Megan Thee Stallion’s boyfriend NBA player Torrey Craig responds to cheating allegations in latest IG story.



“Ain’t no way ppl want cloud that bad 😂😂😂” https://t.co/HRoQcupzGV pic.twitter.com/qDdR35ZVmQ — popbrains (@popbrains) January 5, 2025

The power forward also posted a screenshot of apparently unanswered DMs from Jasmine Elizabeth, including one asking to come to a game.

“Man I’m going to bed lol,” he wrote.

Torrey Craig pulled the reverse uno 👀 pic.twitter.com/37vWX3pOhl — NFTs (@igotnftsmedia) January 5, 2025

Elizabeth fired back in a since-deleted Instagram post, accusing Craig of “erasing stuff to validate yourself.”

She continued, “You always in my close friends keeping tabs on me, FaceTiming me and sending me money. Since 2023 you’ve made effort up until now. We have endless text messages etc, and then you called my phone last night to delete it because you’re guilty. The fact that you’re lying shows you’re not even worthy of Meg.”

Elizabeth also claimed she was initially unaware of Torrey Craig’s relationship with Megan Thee Stallion but claims he has never stopped speaking to her.

“There’s no need for women to go against other women,” she added. “Men never take accountability and it damages women further on both sides by playing games. You play this game better than you actually play on the court. You may get to start after this. it’s all love.”