Royce Da 5′ 9″ Has Another “Problem” In Mickey Factz – New Diss On The Way.

Mickey Factz is about to go in on Royce Da 5′ 9″ – a rap colleague. If you know anything about Hip-Hop, you should know a little something about Mickey Factz. But just so you are fully up to speed. Here are some stats. Factz is a rapper from the Bronx, New York, he’s been stomping around the city in the world really for quite some time and has worked with numerous people like Drake. He’s dope and he’s friends with Lupe Fiasco. There’s so much more to dude than this (like him having the dopest verse on the new Ransom album), but we have to continue on with the current events. Mickey Factz was mentioned two times in a Royce diss of Lupe Fiasco called “Silence of the Lambda.” Sound like nothing? It was something.

Royce said:

I don’t carry suitcases on big runs to malls deep

I don’t carry big guns to a small beef

I don’t really care what Mickey Factz has to say, add Lupe

That’s touche, I don’t care for big gums and small teeth

and

In HD and 1080p and this sh#t for publicity

You and Mick couldn’t mix your written

And spit good as a pic of me

Stop it or sit with the Doc or quit with the hickory dickory

Factz was mentioned because one he’s relevant and, two, he chose Lupe WINNING in a battle with Royce when they were talking gingerly & friendly as emcees. That is to be expected because Lupe and Mickey are really good friends, and in solidarity & culturally. That said there were some weird interactions on Instagram live with Royce, Mickey and others. It almost seem like there was a passive bullying going on. I think Mickey Factz felt the same way about it, because recently he said something just to that. Well, Mickey is nobody’s punk clearly and he’s also a hell of an MC. He already has a song with Royce, among many other accolades.

So now Mickey is going IN and has recorded this apparent diss of Royce Da 5′ 9″ – his respected colleague. He is not holding back from what I heard. This song is over five minutes long, according to my sources AND it is surgical. Lupe was kind of surgical, but if the surgeon was using a box cutter…brutal in a nice way, but not really nice, but not really angry either. I don’t know! I just know that Royce is going to get it again from Mickey Factz even though it has been pretty quiet on from the Detroit emcee’s side.

The one good thing about all of this is that I believe this will all stay lyrical and there will be no type of craziness in the streets. I suspect these guys are all friends and competitive and all boats rise in a battle like this. Even Royce. So I am looking forward to hearing what comes next for Mickey as well as upping the ante on Royce. As you may have already seen, Royce said that he’s not going to respond to anybody, not in anger and not in stature. To me, he suggested that he was above it. I have to say I disagree with that. I am hoping he comes back because he is one of the best and this is not necessarily a good thing for his career at this juncture, as one of the best. This is Hip-Hop.

I was on IG live a couple days ago… I had a good time. People thought I got bullied. I was unbothered… but make no mistake… the real issue is this: People are ignorant and don’t do their due diligence with who they playing with. — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) July 26, 2021

On twitter, Im very candid about my inspirations. I have no issues saying I listened to Holocaust, Canibus, Redman, Half A Mill, Grafh, Crooked I, etc… So i never subscribed to me being the best. Its impossible. Way too many mc’s would be left out the conversation. — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) July 26, 2021

I never had a huge Cosign like my peers. I did everything with my team. Who believed in me and used their skills to set us up for life. Im indebted to the culture of Hip Hop. Its fed me for 14 years. — IG: Mickey.Factz (@MickeyFactz) July 26, 2021