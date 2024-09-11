Monica Links Up With Southern Chef Behind Viral Deep Fried Python Recipe For Family Fish Fry

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Witness Monica’s family outing and her collaboration with Bernard Hardison as they fry fish together in a one-of-a-kind outdoor kitchen. Discover this talented culinary content creator on Instagram.

Monica may have just turned her fans on to one of the hottest culinary content creators on Instagram at the moment following her recent family outing.

In an Instagram video Bernard Hardison shared to his profile on Monday (September 9), the R&B sensation doubled as his right hand as the pair fried a massive batch of fish outside using the outdoor kitchen he fashioned in his backyard. In the clip he shared on IG, Monica operated the one-of-a-kind frying vat Hardison designed, effectively “baptizing” the fish in grease, per the chef’s verbiage.

“She took a road trip to the backyard to help me baptize some fish @monicadenise ‼️!,” Hardison wrote in the caption of the post.

For those of you who are unaware of Hardison, he is the man behind the IG account @bsexperiencesc. Back in July AllHipHop reposted his viral cooking video where he both smoked and deep-fat-fried a 12-foot Burmese python. With over five million views, the fried python video isn’t even one of the highest viewed on Hardison’s profile, which is rife with cooking videos of him creating recipes such as Popeyes fried chicken, grilled red snapper and python stew. While it appears as though Monica and her family chose a more conventional source of protein for their family fish fry, their experience at Hardison’s backyard culinary institute was top-tier.

“My Family and I truly appreciate your hospitality! You made Papa’s dream come true !!! The fish was FIREEEEE,” Monica wrote.

Several artists jumped in the comments section of the post with their mouth-watering reactions to the down-home cooking Hardison and Monica produced as a unit.

E40 saluted Monica’s adventure, adding, “Dopeness!”

Westcoast rapper Casey Veggies also chimed in, expressing his willingness to join in on the culinary excursion.

“Ima pull up soon,” he wrote.

Maybe Monica will double back and bring Kodak Black with her as a special guest?!

Check out the post above.