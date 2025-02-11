Ne-Yo Faces Backlash Over Polyamorous Relationship Amid Viral Photo Of His Three Girlfriends 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ne-Yo is stirring up controversy online with a photo with his three partners after revealing his polygamous relationship.

Last year, the R&B singer confirmed he was practicing polygamy after being seen hand-in-hand with his two girlfriends. He shared that he was open to having more partners but refused to set a specific limit.

However, in a recent viral Instagram post, Ne-Yo, who has seven children with three different women, revealed he has now added a third partner to his relationship.

The post, shared by Ne-Yo and his three partners, features them posing together on a yacht.

“US vs. …NOBODY,” the caption read. “You can’t compete where you can’t compare. #PolyAndFly.”

Ne-Yo Fans React

The post ignited a heated response in the comments, with many criticizing Ne-Yo’s polygamous lifestyle and accusing him of abandoning his ex-wife and children.

“He left his beautiful wife and family unit for THIS?” one appalled fan remarked. “There’s absolutely no way he can be truly happy & fulfilled. He’s a hot mess. Such a shame he turned into this.”

Another added, “This is disgusting, since he done that to Crystal I can’t stand him. Who will he have when he’s an old man with wrinkly balls and can’t get it up, these women will be on to the next.”

However, not everybody was against Ne-Yo’s polyamorous relationship. “This his life!” one defender asserted. “He’s not doing anything wrong. Ya’ll need to shut up.”

The mother of Ne-Yo’s three youngest children, Crystal Renay, filed for divorce in August 2022. She accused him of eight years of infidelity and alleged he had fathered a child with another woman during their marriage.

Meanwhile, one of Ne-Yo’s lovers responded to the criticism while defending the relationship.

“People are gonna voice their opinion that’s what’s expected,” she wrote on Instagram. “But y’all need to understand over here it’s a solid foundation.”