The Rumored Reason For Ne-Yo And Crystal’s Marital Fatality

The singer Ne-Yo might have a bigger problem on his hand. As you know, his wife recently exposed him, in her way, with scathing allegations charging that he has sex with prostitutes, now known as sex workers. The news vibrated across the Internet, through social media and into the palms of people holding their favorite cellular device.

Ne-Yo made a response that requested privacy, but you know that isn’t how things work in this world. Plus they have done media together addressing their past issues. People have been prying deeply and looking to find out what caused this incredible explosion. At face value, it is because he has been having unprotected sex with other women, according to his soon to be ex-wife Crystal Renay. On the underbelly of it all, there may be something deeper.

According to rumors, his purported side chick alleges that she is now pregnant with his baby. Right now there is very little evidence of this being true but this is what the streets are now saying. Apparently that is what set of the chain of events that led to that massive letter from his wife Crystal Renay.

Renay said:

“8 years. 8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected…every last one of them!” “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a[n] understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect.”

We already know that they had issues in the past with cheating and she stayed with him, but it could be a baby that made it turn into another level. They’ve had their ups and downs for years! This may be just for the best.

