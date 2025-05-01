Nelly’s Talking Trump & Politics Again

It may be time for Nelly to refrain from talking about politics.

Nelly Defends Trump Inauguration Gig, Urges Unity Despite Dismal Approval Ratings

Before I get into this, I wish Nelly would not talk politics. First of all, it hurts Ashanti. We all love us some Ashanti and this dude, respectfully, is bringing her apolitical self down. Secondly, far too many brothers are not astute in a way that allows them to articulate what is going on right now. So in between every paragraph I will link you to some info.

The Hot in Herre hitmaker is once again grabbing attention for his neutral stance on Trump and politics. Some people are still sore over good a man many in Hip-Hop won’t touch with a 10-foot bassline. Appearing at the Stagecoach festival over the weekend, Nelly chopped it up with Fox News Digital. Can you “chop it up” with Fox? Anyway, he offered a pretty benign view on Trump’s presidency, which just hit 100 days.

“I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything. I’m a glass half full type of guy,” the St. Lunatic said. “I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it.”

His tone of unity came as Trump’s approval rating continues to free-fall. According to the most recent numbers, Trump clocked in at a historically low 39% after his first 100 days back in office — the lowest for any U.S. President in eight decades. For context, even Nixon was out here beating that score.

Still, Nelly’s keeping it apolitical — or so he says.

Back in January, Nelly caught some heat for performing at a Trump inauguration event. But the rapper quickly clarified that it wasn’t a political endorsement, it was a matter of respect for the presidency, no matter who’s in the chair.

“The politics for me is over. He won. He’s the president. He’s the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world,” he told Fox.

And just to be crystal clear, he added that his performance wasn’t about the man, but the office.

“It is an honor for me to perform for the president of the United States regardless of who is in office. If President Biden would’ve asked me to perform I would’ve performed. If Vice President Kamala Harris would’ve won and asked me to perform I would’ve performed.”

In an era where entertainers are often forced to pick a side or risk cancellation, Nelly’s taking a classic diplomatic route — one that echoes the “just here for the music” ethos of a bygone era. Whether that lands him in hot water or gains him new fans in unexpected places remains to be seen, but one thing’s clear: Nelly’s more concerned with good vibes than good polling numbers.