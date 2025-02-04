Nick Cannon Reveals Meagan Good Was Source Of His “1st Heartbreak” As Teen

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon is kind of messy for this one!

Nick Cannon is apparently not afraid of Meagan Good’s partner Jonathan Majors, and it’s evident based on his recent confession to the actress.

In a surprising revelation on the latest episode of the We Playin’ S####s podcast, Cannon opened up about his long-standing connection with actress Good, sharing that she was the first person to break his heart when they were teenagers. Cannon, now 43 and widely known for his expansive career and seemingly endless procreating, reminisced about their early days growing up together.

“Me and Meagan go way back, like real real,” Nick Cannon shared. “She was the first person to ever really break my heart because I was a kid.” Meagan Good seemed visibly confused when Nick Cannon said she was the first woman to ever break his heart



🎥: We Playin’ Spades/Youtube

🔗: https://t.co/jpaTbsMsGj pic.twitter.com/XocyoFUmwc — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 3, 2025

The Wild N’ Out host recounted how Good, then a rising Hollywood star was one of his first real connections in the industry and said he used to sleep on her couch when he was still living in San Deigo. Cannon pinpointed the point in her emerging careeer when she became known for her role in Eve’s Bayou, and recalled how she introduced him to the entertainment world.

“She invited me to my first Hollywood event and I was her date,” he said. “That was my first ever real date,”

Despite their young age—both were just 16 or 17 at the time—Cannon admitted he had a huge crush on Good but never gathered the courage to act on his feelings. “I never had a chance,” he confessed.

While Good appeared perplexed throughout the entire exchange, she also fondly remarked on the shared history she has with Cannon. But to be honest, it will be interesting to see how the trolls on social media dress this up into a controversy much like they did last July when footage of an exchange between Good and her co-star Michael Ealy and a bewildered Majors caused a stir online.

The interaction between the two took place at the PowerPlayers Mix & Mingle event in Los Angeles that Good attended with Majors. Footage of a photo-op from the event went viral after social media users began reacting to Ealy greeting Good by scooping her off of her feet with a hug, to which appeared to cause her to shriek with excitement.

Comedian/creator of the “85 South Show,” Karlous M, also reacted to the video in a series of tweets, the first of which he wrote, “This n###a disrespectful.”

“Hug my girl, pick her up and then don’t acknowledge me… yikes,” a user on Twitter (X) wrote in a tweet containing the video. Actress @MeaganGood x actor @MichaelEaly connected at PowerPlayers Mix & Mingle event in L.A. #JonathanMajors along w/ rapper & actor @DSmoke7 were in attendance. #MeaganGood stars in a new Tyler Perry produced film “Divorce In The Black” available on @PrimeVideo July 11



🎥:… pic.twitter.com/SgWUNNe6yc — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) July 11, 2024

Watch the funny and wholesome clip in the post above.