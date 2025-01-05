Nicki Minaj & Husband Kenneth Petty Are Unexpectedly Hilarious

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj could be the next Jerry & Elaine if they want to be.

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty seem to be doing just fine, despite what the haters have to say. Let’s be real—most people condemned their relationship from the start and thought it wouldn’t last longer than a TikTok trend. Yet here we are, years later, and they’re still going strong.

What I find hilarious is that these two are actually funny. Recently, Nicki went live with her hubby and it was a comedic moment for the books.

Nicki, known for her iconic lyrics, bodacious body and ahem blooming backside, got caught in a funny exchange. During the live, a fan asked them about “clapping.” Now, Nicki being Nicki, assumed they meant firearms. Or was playing along…but hold up—it turns out the fan was referring to something else entirely. Watch how it all goes down below—trust me, it’s worth the laugh.

Now, I know there was probably a little editing involved in this clip, but it was still hilarious. My question is: were they being for real or were they just trolling the fan? Honestly, the whole thing felt like a skit straight out of Seinfeld. Lowkey, “Nicki and Kenny” could make for a pretty entertaining show. Would I watch it? Absolutely.

But back to Nicki—what’s she up to musically? It’s been a minute since she’s dropped something major. With artists like Doechii making waves and the female rap scene dominating in 2024, the queen has been pretty quiet. So, what’s the move, Nicki?

Inquiring minds want to know.