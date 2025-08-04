Nicki Minaj Escalates JAY-Z & Roc Nation Grudge In Explosive Dez Bryant Clash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj turned her ongoing feud with Roc Nation into a heated showdown with Dez Bryant, reigniting tensions with JAY-Z and Desiree Perez.

Nicki Minaj turned her ongoing grudge against JAY-Z and Roc Nation into a full-blown online brawl with Dez Bryant after the former NFL star was referenced in a recent comment by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones brought up Bryant’s 2015 contract talks—negotiated by Roc Nation—as an example of why he prefers dealing directly with players instead of agents.

That mention triggered Bryant, who warned on social media, “JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME. WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING.”

Minaj, already locked in a public battle with Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, jumped into the mix.

“How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own,” she replied to Bryant.

Bryant responded with a GIF that read, “I want to play a game.”

Minaj fired back: “All my stories will be about ROC NATION, JAYZ & THE ALLEGED RACIST DESIREE PEREZ, ROC NATION CEO. I hope you fully understand the rules. It’s your turn.”

Trying to de-escalate, Bryant posted a video saying, “Leave me out of it. I don’t want no problems, I’m a huge fan.”

Nicki Minaj & Dez Bryant Trade Accusations

But Minaj wasn’t backing off. She posted a screenshot from 2020 showing her Barbz going after Bryant over past comments about her.

“I guess you’re one of the guinea pigs they’ve been using to bully ppl for them?” she wrote.

Bryant replied, “Go enjoy your day!”

Minaj kept going, resurfacing an old report about Bryant’s 2012 arrest for allegedly assaulting his mother.

Bryant clapped back and brought up Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.

“Say b#### I didn’t go to jail or touch my mama,” he replied. “I was defending myself.. I removed her nails from my skin .. folks know I was dealing with some curupt s### in Dallas.”

He added, “I don’t get how you can even be on the internet with your husband being a sex offender.. you said we are speaking facts weird hoe.. so come on.”

Minaj responded:

“I’m so happy you brought this up. I’ll give you 10 million in cash if you’d come & fight him since you BEAT UR OWN MOM.”

She claimed Petty was “lied on 31 years ago while both of them were 16 & there’s proof.” She also continued dragging JAY-Z and Desiree Perez.

Minaj returned with screenshots dragged up by the Barbz claiming Bryant’s father committed statutory rape.

“Is this true you p#### ass n####?!?!!!” she asked. “PROJECTION LIKE ALWAYS!!!!!!!!!! We didn’t make your dad rape your mom just like we didn’t make you beat her.”

Bryant replied: “I’ve been lied on my whole career so I’m not trying to hear all of that s###..I thought we was speaking facts.. I don’t play all of that funny s###… go get that 10 million in cash.. I’ll stomp that n#### out right in front of you.. and it’s ROC for life b####.”